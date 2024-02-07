Miami Dolphins will not be playing any International games in 2024
Despite having exclusive global rights to the Brazil market, Miami will not play Philadelphia in Sao Paulo to open the 2024 season.
The Miami Dolphins will have eight home games in 2024 and they will not be traveling to Europe or South America to play in one of them. Had the Dolphins been selected to be the home team in 2024 outside of the United States, that would have left them with only seven home games out of a possible nine and that would not rest well with season ticket holders, nor would it be fair to the team.
On Monday, the NFL released the teams that will be considered home teams for all 2024 international games. The Dolphins weren't on the list.
The league announced on Monday that the Philadelphia Eagles will be the designated home team in the season opener on Friday, September 6, 2024, which will take place in Brazil. The Dolphins are not scheduled to play at the Eagles, so that eliminates Miami from consideration to play in that game.
The league also announced who the host teams are going to play in the international games and the Dolphins do not have any of those teams on their road schedule. Accordingly, all Miami Dolphins' games will be played in the United States,
It is surprising that the Dolphins will not be playing in the inaugural game in Brazil due to the fact that the Dolphins acquired the exclusive global marketing rights to Brazil, and do not share that market with any other club.
The league will make history by opening the season in Brazil, on a Friday night. The Friday night opener will mark the first time in 50 years that the NFL begins to play on a weeknight.
Brazil's mayor is extremely excited to host the very first NFL game in South America as well as the NFL season opener.
“The league's decision to play the game in the first week of the NFL 2024 season is a true testament to their confidence in our work as host city," said Ricardo Nunes, mayor of São Paulo. “Having this historic spectacle on the eve of Independence Day and driving a great economic impact and job creation for São Paulo, will spotlight our city as a globally relevant destination for the world's most exciting sport and entertainment events." - Via NFL news release.