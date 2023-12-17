Miami Dolphins will take the field today in a game they should and probably must win
The Miami Dolphins will take to the field and host the New York Jets today in a game the Dolphins probably need to win to keep their playoff chances high.
By Brian Miller
A loss today does not eliminate the Miami Dolphins from the playoff picture and it doesn't make it impossible to climb back up to the top of the AFC. Just a lot harder.
The New York Jets are coming to town after scoring 30-plus points against the Texans last week while the Dolphins are coming off a late-game loss to the Titans. Dolphins fans are chomping at the bit to see if the loss has redirected the team's energy.
How Miami responds this week has been a big storyline all week long and today, it will get an answer.
While Miami is trying to keep their 3-game lead in the East, the Jets are trying to stave off being officially eliminated from contention. They have a slim chance but are not out of it yet. For the Jets, the bigger win could be playing spoiler in the division, and knocking the Dolphins down another peg from the top seed would be perfectly fine for a team not playing for much more than pride and hope.
Today's game will feature a Dolphins team so banged up that no one knows who will play and who will not. Tyreek Hill will play if he believes that he can. Terron Armstead will play but how long will he actually last? Will Liam Eichenberg start at center or guard?
Jevon Holland is potentially out and it looks as though De'Von Achane will miss this week with a toe injury after the Dolphins elevated a practice squad running back. That could also be for security should Achane not be able to go after warming up prior to the game.
The weather is not going to be as problematic as it was predicted last week.
The weather reports last week indicated what could potentially be a tropical storm-type event across south Florida. The rain was forecast to run all weekend long but it came through faster than expected. Rain shouldn't be much of a problem as it was predicted but winds are still going to be a problem.
The kicking game could be problematic for both sides and that is something worth watching during the game. At least the rain appears to have moved on now.