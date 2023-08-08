Miami Dolphins WR Braylon Sanders leaves field after possible knee injury
The Miami Dolphins are holding joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons today and it is being reported that Braylon Sanders is injured.
By Brian Miller
Braylon Sanders is competing for a roster spot and while he may be on the edge of a 53 spot, he is a candidate for the practice squad.
It is being reported that Sanders went down holding his knee today in practice and was taken off the field on a cart.
The news of being taken off on a cart is not good. The Dolphins need all of their WRs healthy and competing. They will play the Falcons on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
In his time with the Dolphins, Sanders who played in 3 games last season, caught two passes for 17 yards on three targets.
With Sanders down, the Dolphins will need more work from Robbie Chosen who has been relatively quiet through camp. The Dolphins will also and should lean on River Cracraft and especially 2nd year receiver Erik Ezukanma.
In addition to those three, Miami will give more work to Chris Coleman, Freddie Swain, and Daewood Davis.
Hopefully, whatever injury he has incurred, there was no word on whether it was a non-contact injury, he can return by the end of camp but in reality, knee injuries rarely turn out to be something players can return from quickly. Miami is already dealing with the meniscus tear of Jalen Ramsey.
The Dolphins will carry at most 7 WRs and more than likely only 6. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios are the three locks to make the team. It is expected that Ezukanma, Cedrick Wilson, and either Cracraft or Chosen take the last spot.