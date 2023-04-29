Miami Dolphins wrap their draft with a late round back up offensive tackle
The Miami Dolphins do in fact address the offensive line taking Michigan tackle, Ryan Hayes with their final pick in the draft, barring a trade back into round seven.
Hayes started at left tackle for the Michigan Wolverines in 2022 and played well for the playoff team. His weakness is pass protection but he is decent in run blocking.
The upside is that Hayes is coachable and has plenty of room to develop. A starter since 2020, Hayes played left tackle but he is viewed more as a guard or right tackle in the NFL. Will he provide competition for Austin Jackson? No.
Hayes has a lot of growing to do before he is ready to take over an NFL starting job. He is a smart player who needs to play more physical at the point of attack but again, he has the ability to develop in the next year.
Hayes has a good chance at making the Dolphins roster this year given the lack of depth across the line but he will need to improve quickly as the Dolphins are likely to add a veteran lineman after the draft.
Chris Grier believes that Austin Jackson can be the starter moving forward but he isn't so certain that he was picking up Jackson' 5th year option so the door is wide-open for Hayes to prove he can be the future at the positon.
If there is one good thing about Hayes that stands out is that he has a full resume of playing and has played against top talent over his career in the Big 10 conference.