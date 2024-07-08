Miami Dolphins WRs room power rankings: Easy at the top, not at the bottom
By Brian Miller
No. 3: Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. is on a one-year deal with the Dolphins and while he may not be the receiver he once was, he is still efficient, consistent, and capable of changing a games outcome. OBJ will be the afterthought in Miami's offense as it relates to defensive scheming and this may be the best system he has been on in his career.
If defenses double Hill and Waddle as expected, OBJ could put up numbers that look closer to his Pro Bowl years. Beckham still has plenty left in the thank and fans can't wait to see what he'll be able to get done in 2024.
No. 4: Braxton Berrios
The fact that Berrios lands at No. 4 is a reason for mild concern. He did not perform as well as many had thought last year. Part of that was because of how Miami's offense was called and Tua Tagovailoa's quick release to his top two receivers.
Berrios still has more to show and this year could provide more than just special teams play. His hold on the fourth WR position isn't a big one and any number of our next couple of players could take him over.