Miami Dolphins WRs room power rankings: Easy at the top, not at the bottom
By Brian Miller
No. 5: River Cracraft
If the Dolphins want reliable hands, River Cracraft is the go-to guy on third downs. He runs good routes, is consistent, and knows where he needs to be. Cracraft is one of those players who can find an open space, but he isn't as quick as others.
If the route is not designed for him, Tagovailia rarely finds the time to look for him or find him. Cracraft will enter as the fifth WR on the roster, but it's a thin hold he has on the position. It will be interesting to see what he's able to get done at training camp.
No. 6: Erik Ezukanma
Erik Ezukanma will enter the most critical training camp of his career. He can no longer rely on being drafted as a reason to keep him around. He has value, and if he can simply put his efforts into practice on the field for games, he could develop quicker.
The Dolphins have had him on the roster since 2022, and if he can't make a statement in 2024's camp, he won't have a spot in September. That being said, Ezukanma has the tools to make a case for the fourth WR spot, and fans should expect him to compete for that position on the depth chart.