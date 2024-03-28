Miami lands needs and playmakers in this latest 7-round Dolphins mock draft
The Miami Dolphins are on the clock and could definitely use the following players that I hope they select in next month's NFL Draft.
Here is the first seven-round mock draft that I have ever done. For this draft, I did not include any potential trades and picked based on need and the best player available. The following are additions that I would like to see Miami select in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Round 1 - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Sticking to my original thoughts from my first-round mock draft on NFL Spin Zone, the Miami Dolphins draft their WR3 take the fastest man in the NFL Draft, and select Worthy out of Texas. Worthy was the fastest man at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and ran the fastest 40 times in the history of the event. He bested former NFL star John Ross, who ran a 4.22 in 2017 and ended up being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the ninth selection in the first round.
Miami might be reaching here for Worthy at the 21st pick, as he carries a mid-second-round grade by many draft experts, but there is something special about the Dolphins' offense that makes fast players play even faster. Imagine lining Worthy up next to either Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle. This would give the Miami Dolphins, who already have their own 4x100 relay team in Hill, Waddle, Raheem Mostert, and De'Von Achane, even more speed to victimize defenses.
The Dolphins select Worthy despite the fact that Jackson Powers-Johnson, the powerful interior offensive lineman from Oregon is still on the board and is probably the best player available at a position of need. A player with Worthy's speed is probably a luxury as there are receivers abundant in this draft, but Miami needs to pull the trigger on the fastest one, even if it means passing on JPJ. Miami will start Aaron Brewer at center and Isaiah Wynn and Robert Jones at the two guard positions
Miami could have gone EDGE here with Laiatu Latu from UCLA, but they picked up enough edge rushers in free agency and will find some gems after the draft that can come in and serve as backups.