Miami lands needs and playmakers in this latest 7-round Dolphins mock draft
The Miami Dolphins are on the clock and could definitely use the following players that I hope they select in next month's NFL Draft.
Round 2 - Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
Owner Stephen Ross loves this pick as the Dolphins go to the Maize and Blue and select Jenkins, who also has lightning-fast speed for a lineman as he ran a blazing 4,91 40-yard dash and the combine. Jenkins is 6-3, 299 pounds and is the perfect candidate to replace the departed Christian Wilkins, who left for Sin City and $180 million. Jenkins will pair up with Zach Sieler to form an admirable duo that can stuff the run and also rush the passer.
Jenkins had a solid season for the defending National Champions as he made 37 tackles and had 2.5 sacks and an interception. Miami could have also taken defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III with this pick and allowed the Miami native to play at home, where he played collegiately, but Jenkins is just too fast for Mike McDaniel to pass up as we all know that in addition to brawn and muscles, McDaniel loves speed and he gets it with Jenkins.
Miami has no picks in the third or fourth rounds, barring a trade. Miami lost its third-round pick for allegedly tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. They traded their fourth-round pick as part of the trade package given to Denver for Bradley Chubb.