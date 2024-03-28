Miami lands needs and playmakers in this latest 7-round Dolphins mock draft
The Miami Dolphins are on the clock and could definitely use the following players that I hope they select in next month's NFL Draft.
Round 6 - Javion Cohen, G/T, Miami
Offensive line coach Butch Barry really likes this kid who started his career at Alabama before transferring to Miami for his senior season. Cohen was All-SEC at Alabama and All-ACC at Miami. That's not something that you see every day, but Cohen has proven that he can play with the very best. Cohen will come in and push Wynn and Jones at both guard positions and can also spell Terron Armstead at left tackle should Armstead get nicked up, which happens often.
Round 7 - Harrison Mevis, K, Missouri
The Dolphins spend their second pick on a specialist to challenge Jason Sanders. Sanders had a great season in 2023, but the Dolphins need to save as much space under the cap as possible as Tua Tagovailoa will sign an extension this summer. Miami will free up approximately $2 million by cutting Sanders during training camp and might even be able to work out a trade for the New Mexico graduate. In Mevis, the Dolphins will gain an advantage in their kicking game, especially with the new kickoff rule that the NFL recently approved. He has the ability to angle the ball to the sidelines and keep it out of the end zone with tremendous hang time allowing his gunners to get downfield and make the tackle.