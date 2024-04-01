Miami's history at pick 55 has a connection to this Dolphins legendary HOF QB
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have selected only two players at pick number 55 in round two of the NFL Draft.
You have to go all the way back to 1983 to hear the Miami Dolphins' name being called at the podium at pick 55 of the NFL Draft. In round two, the Dolphins selected Mike Charles, an interior defensive lineman.
Charles had a pretty good career in the NFL spending four seasons in Miami three in San Diego, and two combined with the Raiders and Rams. All told, Charles spent 9 years in the NFL.
In 1970 the Dolphins made their first selection at 55 taking DB Tim Foley. Foley was a big part of the Dolphins' No-Name defense and played 11 seasons for the Dolphins. He made the Pro Bowl in 1979 a year before hanging up his career.
While there were no Hall of Famers drafted the same year as Foley, Jim Mandich was taken in round 2 (55 was considered a 3rd round pick) and they also drafted Jake Scott (there is that number 13 again).
It is quite interesting when you think about it. Miami hasn't had a great deal of luck with picks 21 and 55 but on two occasions it was the same draft where Miami did pick in those spots that saw a Hall of Fame player drafted as well. Charles in 1983 Dan Marino and at pick 21 and in 1980 Don McNeal was taken at 21, the only time Miami drafted in the 21st spot) and a round later, Miami drafted Dwight Stephenson.
Will this year hold a potential HOF player in the Dolphins draft?