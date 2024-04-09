Miami's needs on offense can be filled easily in the 2024 NFL Draft with these players
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins roster looks a lot better than it did at the beginning of March. While there are still holes, offensively, Miami can fix most of them.
When the draft starts later this month, the Dolphins will have choices to make. They won't head into the draft concentrating on one side of the ball and not the other. In fact, they most likely will alternate to some degree between the offense and the defense.
Miami will start the draft with 6 selections. Ideally, they could use three picks for each side of the ball but how will Chris Grier balance that in terms of what rounds he uses his selections on which side?
In a perfect world, Grier will trade out of the 21st spot and gain more draft selections. This is a deep draft at several positions and if can manipulate this draft, he could find several players that will help the offense.
Fixing the offensive line is a priority for the Dolphins.
Names like Troy Fautanu and Jackson Powers-Johnson as well as Graham Barton are players that many Dolphins fans see as likely first-round picks at 21 overall. The problem is that Fautanu is likely going to be gone by 21, maybe only a pick or two ahead. Powers-Johnson is sliding into the latter half in round one of most mock drafts, and Graham Barton is realistically the only top player who makes sense.
Barton is a good football player. He isn't the flashy pick and Miami needs someone who will be a stalwart on the line for years. Barton is that guy. In fact, any one of those three would make sense for the Dolphins.
