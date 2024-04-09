Miami's needs on offense can be filled easily in the 2024 NFL Draft with these players
By Brian Miller
Trading out of the 21st pick should be more than just something Chris Grier considers and this draft is full of talent.
The Dolphins may lose a player like Barton or Powers-Johnson if they trade down or even out of round one. If they do, the offensive line could be fixed with Cooper Beebe in round two.
Beebe is a quality guard option and has a lot of upside potential. The drop-off between Beebe and say, Barton isn't massive. Beebe is a guard without question in the NFL whereas Barton could start at guard and move out to left tackle.
If the Dolphins don't draft OL in round one and don't pick 55, one player to keep an eye on is Dominick Puni from Kansas. He is quite creeping up some draft boards but the Dolphins could opt to wait until round five.
Keep an eye on Matt Goncalves. The Pittsburgh tackle is bordering on late-round-4 to mid-round 5 prospects. Goncalves has a decent upside and could step in as needed in his first season and while he needs more development, he is a coachable kid. He could be a great pick if Miami can get him in round five.
