Miami's needs on offense can be filled easily in the 2024 NFL Draft with these players
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins are on the clock in round one, many believe Chris Grier will add more firepower to his offense.
There are at least three WRs that Miami Dolphins fans continue to talk about on social media and even in the mainstream media as it relates to Miami's interest.
LSU's Brian Thomas, Jr. is a headliner at this point. Many believe Miami will take a long hard look at adding the young receiver who would eventually replace Tyreek Hill but in the short-term run wild in Mike McDaniel's offense as 3rd WR, likely out of the slot.
Thomas is good and his stock continues to climb which means, he may not be there when Miami drafts at 21 and that is a growing possibility.
Xavier Worthy is another name that keeps popping up. Speedy and versatile, Worthy would be another potential down-the-road replacement for Hill.
If the Dolphins skip WR in round one, keep an eye on Georgia's Ladd McConkey in round two as well as Xavier Legette. Both could be gone by 55 or fall to 55 and both would be great additions to the offense.
There is always a possibility that it doesn't play out like that. In fact, it probably won't. Later in the draft, if the Dolphins can climb back into the mid-rounds Virginia's Malik Washington is a quality mid-round WR but the one player that keeps popping out to me is Luke McCaffrey and if Miami can land him in round five, they may get another Hunter Renfrow type with more upside.