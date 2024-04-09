Miami's needs on offense can be filled easily in the 2024 NFL Draft with these players
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans have been dreaming of adding a tight end in the draft but they don't need one at 21.
The dreams of Brock Bowers are just that, dreams. Miami can't afford to trade up for the top TE in this year's draft, nor should they. After Bowers, there is a large gap. It would be almost shocking if another TE was drafted in round one.
The Dolphins could take a day 2 tight end especially if Chris Grier can somehow get another 2nd-round pick or a 3rd-rounder.
Ben Sinnott is the next best TE in this draft but I wouldn't overreach for him. Instead, I would look at Ja'Tavion Sanders later in round two by dropping back, even dropping back from pick 55. From there, Miami's best options won't come until later in the draft.
The player I would keep the most eyes on when Miami is on the clock in round five, is Erick All of Iowa. Iowa produces quality tight ends that are equally good at blocking and catching. All may not be the top player in this class but I would bank on his coaching as a mid-round selection.
It all comes down to options and the Dolphins will have plenty. Making the right decision and balancing both sides of the ball will be the trick.