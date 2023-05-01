Michael Turk could be the surprise UDFA that the Miami Dolphins need
The Miami Dolphins opted to take a different route than the New England Patriots and waited until after the draft to add special teams players. Michael Turk could be special.
The name may sound familiar. It should. Michael Turk is the son of former NFL and Miami Dolphins punter Matt Turk who played four of his 17 NFL seasons in Miami.
This off-season the Dolphins added former Patriots and one-time Pro Bowl punter Jake Bailey. Bailey will make just over $1 million on the season, $1.092 but that is hardly enough to just hand the job over to him. Now, the Dolphins will have a good competition for the punting job.
Turk was the 2nd highest rated punter according to WalterFootball.com this year. He averaged 47 yards per punt last season for the Oklahoma Sooners. In 2021, according to WF, he averaged 51 yards per punt.
Miami has always had decent punters, thank goodness. The running joke over the last decade plus is that the Dolphins MVP has always been the punter that bails out the anemic offense. While that has changed with the fast-paced McDaniel system, Miami still needs a punter and it would be pretty cool if a former Dolphins' son beat out the free agent.
Of all the moves made by the Dolphins this year, it is the least likely to get discussed or talked about and chances are, it won't be brought up again until training camp begins.
Miami fans were pretty comfortable with the Bailey addition although most wanted to see Thomas Morstead back on the team.