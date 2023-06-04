Michael Turk has a real shot at making the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster in 2023
By Brian Miller
Michael Turk is the son of former Miami Dolphins punter Matt Turk and his addition to the team is more than simple camp competion.
Michael Turk - Punter - Entering 1st NFL season
- History
Undrafted out of Oklahoma, Michael Turk is going to put the clamps on the Dolphins punting job making Jake Bailey earn the position.
Turk spent two seasons at Arizona State before joining the Sooner for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. In his four years at college, Turk was part of three bowl games and the primary starter for his school.
Over his college career, Turk accounted for 8,452 yards and an average of 47.2 yards per punt. He punted 179 times over his career.
- Last season
In his final college season, Turk punted 63 times for a 46.8 yard average.
- Salary situation
League minimum
- 2023 Preview
Michael Turk should get the full offseason to take Jake Bailey's job. This should be a legit competition between the two of them. The only real question is whether or not that competition will be through OTAs and mini-camps only or if it will carry into training camp.
If Turk makes it to training camp then it means he has a good off-season and has shown the Dolphins there is value in allowing him to compete for a roster spot. Otherwise, Miami could see all they need to and release him ahead of camp and let Bailey work the pre-season without competition.