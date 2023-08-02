Michael Turk loses his battle for the punter job as Miami Dolphins opt for Jake Bailey
The Miami Dolphins made a couple of roster moves this evening as the first full week of training camp wound down and one punter has been dismissed.
By Brian Miller
Jake Bailey and Michael Turk had a good week of competition but the Miami Dolphins believe they have seen enough to realize that Bailey is the punter that will be on the field in 2023.
Miami announced that they have released punter Michael Turk, son of former Miami Dolphins punter Matt Turk.
The Dolphins signed Bailey in free agency and then added Turk as an undrafted free agent. Turk had a shot but apparently, didn't measure up to Bailey.
Bailey was stellar in New England two seasons ago making the Pro Bowl and getting a new contract. Last year, he endured a back injury that led him into the Bill Belichick doghouse. That eventually led to a suspension for reasons Bailey did not understand. His agency filed a complaint with the NFLPA regarding his suspension.
At the end of the year, the Patriots terminated Bailey's contract and he became a free agent joining the Dolphins.
Now the job is his and the only thing he has to do is stay healthy and punt as he did two seasons ago. With the move, the Dolphins now have a vacant roster spot. They added a safety and placed another safety on the roster in an even move. We will have more on that shortly.
The Dolphins are still a team that many believe will be making a big roster move in the coming days but honestly, that move, you know the one, has been discussed since before the draft and fans are still waiting for it to happen. Maybe with the current roster spot, there is room now.