Midseason awards: The Miami Dolphins offensive MVP is of course Tyreek Hill
The Miami Dolphins offense could have co-MVPs at their halfway point and surely the Tua Tagovailoa fans will have something to say, but we know it's Tyreek Hill.
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill is having an MVP-type season. Not a Miami Dolphins MVP-type season, and NFL MVP season.
Statistically, Tyreek Hill is going to find it difficult to get to 2,000 yards by the end of the year. He is still on pace for sure but with games against top defensive units, Jets, Bills, Ravens, and Cowboys, Hill is going to find 150 and 200 plus yardage games hard to come by.
Hill has been electric and in every game, the entire defensive focus is set up to stop him. This is why I don't view Tua Tagovailoa as the team's midseason MVP. Yes, I realize the debate and hatred that will come with that statement.
Tua is having an MVP year as well and in a perfect world, he would win the NFL's MVP or AFC Offensive Player of the Year Award while Tyreek Hill won the other. It isn't a perfect world.
What stands out to me and the reason I am giving my "award" to Hill at this point is the fact that without Hill, the Dolphins offense isn't as consistent.
We don't want or need a "without Tua" comparison. But when defenses take away Hill, the offense doesn't move as easily. In Miami 9 games, Hill has posted more than 100 yards five times including 215 yards against the Chargers in week one.
In the team's 3 losses, Hill has been held to 58 by the Bills, 88 by the Eagles, and 62 by the Chiefs. The only other game Hill has been under 100 yards was a week 2 game against the Patriots who held him to a season-low 40 yards.
Statistically those numbers show what Hill means to the offense.
Looking at Tua's numbers this year, they are equally impressive. His lowest completion percentage of the year was 61.8 against the Chiefs last week. He has 19 TDs to 7 interceptions at the midway point but how does he perform without Hill being open?
Looking strictly at the games Hill was held below 100 yards, and Tua has thrown for 249 and 1 touchdown against the Patriots in week 2. Against the Bills, 282 yards and 1 TD. Miami played from behind almost the entire game. Against the Eagles, Tua threw for 216 yards and a score, and against the Chiefs, 193 and a touchdown.
Looking at the 3 losses, Tua was unable to lead the team to victories without Tyreek Hill producing on the field. Only one game, New England on the road, has Tua led Miami to a victory without needing HIll on the field.
Game
Tua Tagovailoa
Tyreek Hill
Patriots - week 2
249 yards
40 yards
Bills - Week 4
282 yards
58 yards
Eagles
216 yards
88 yards
Chiefs
193 yards
62 yards
Conversely, looking at the statistics from the Dolphins victories, you can see where Tua tends to lean.
Game
Tua Tagovailoa
Tyreek Hill
Chargers
466 yards
215 yards
Denver
309 yards
157 yards
Giants
308 yards
181 yards
Panthers
262 yards
163 yards
Patriots - Game 2
324 yards
112 yards
The argument or rather debate here is whether or not Hill would post these numbers if Mike White or Skylar Thompson were the starting QB. Hopefully, we won't get a real answer to that question and honestly, it is unlikely but we still see that Tua leans on Hill more than any other player and when the Dolphins don't get Hill involved, they have lost in 3 of those 4 games.
For me, Hill is what is driving this offense right now but this isn't meant to be a slant of any kind against Tua. What I want to see is if Tua steps up and gets the victories when Hill is being taken out of the game plan and in the 2nd half of the season, he is going to have plenty of opportunities to show that he can.