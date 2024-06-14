Mike Garafolo's Tua Tagovailoa-Trevor Lawrence take is bad news for Dolphins
At the Miami Dolphins mandatory minicamp, a direct Tua Tagovailoa met with reporters and was terse in his remarks when discussing the negotiations for his new contract. He was, however, very direct, when he said that, "the market is the market."
The market just shot up, as Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence, who is statistically mediocre compared to Tagovailoa, landed a historic $275 million contract. The deal averages $55 million per season which ties him with the Bengals' Joe Burrow as the highest paid player ever based upon annual average value.
The Trevor Lawrence contract is bad news for the Dolphins and Chris Grier
Tagovailoa should send a fruit basket or something that comes in a baby blue Tiffany & Co. box to Lawrence, who now set the market floor for what Tagovailoa should be seeking in his current extension negotiation with the Dolphins. Tagovailoa, who has excelled from jump street since Mike McDaniel took over for Brian Flores, should become the highest-paid player in the league in due time.
Lawrence's deal is not only worth $275 million, but $200 million is guaranteed and $142 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing. If that is what Lawrence is worth, then how do you make the argument that Tagovailoa is not worth more than that?
Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions inked an extension earlier this off season with an average of $53 million per season. Neither Goff nor Lawrence have achieved the level of greatness that Tagovailoa has. Yes, Goff went to the NFC title game, but he was brought back to reality when the Lions played the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Plus, no one gets more out of the players around him like Tagovailoa does.
Tagovailoa must be licking his chops as he continues to negotiate his extension, which is currently ongoing. Tagovailoa is worth more than both Goff and Lawrence and the Dolphins know it. NFL insider Mike Garafolo believes that this is Tagaovailoa's chance to speak up for himself and say that if Lawrence is worth that kind of money, with his body of work, he's worth a heck of a lot more. Tua has all the leverage:
Reports earlier this offseason had the Dolphins working on a contract that averaged between $50-55 million on average value per season. With Lawrence reaching $55 million, Tagovailoa should accept nothing less than a five-year extension worth upwards of $60 million per campaign.
You cannot even compare the careers of Lawrence and Tagovailoa, despite the fact that they will always be tied together. Tagovailoa finished last season ranked No. 1 in most passing categories in the league and has led the Dolphins to the playoffs the last two seasons. Tagovailoa was one of just three QBs last season with 4,500+ yards and 25+ TDs. Lawrence was not in that group.
Justin Herbert, who was drafted one spot below Tagovailoa, signed an extension worth $52.5 million per season and has accomplished nothing in his career that can compete with Tagovailoa's resume. Herbert has never been to the playoffs and his statistics are pedestrian compared to that of Tagovailoa. This is all stuff the Dolphins QB can bring up when it's time for him to finally get paid.