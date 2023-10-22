Mike Gesicki gives Miami Dolphins a huge opportunity Sunday night after beating the Bills
The Miami Dolphins will stand at the top of the AFC East for another week win or lose but a victory over the Eagles would give Miami a 2 game lead on the Bills who lost today.
By Brian Miller
For the better part of four quarters, the New England Patriots kept the Buffalo Bills on the ground. In the 4th, a turnover following a Bills score gave Buffalo a chance at the lead, and with less than 2:00 minutes left in the game, the Bills went ahead by three points.
No one thought the hapless Patriots who entered the game with one victory could pull off a dream drive to finish the game. Needing three points to tie and the clock ticking, Matt Jones drove his offense to the goal line where former Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki became the hero once again.
Gesicki took a quick slant shot from Jones and left the Bills 12 seconds of time and a four-point deficit.
The loss by the Bills gives the Dolphins a huge opportunity to put the Bills down by two full games if they can pull off the upset road win in Philadelphia Sunday night.
Today's game by the Patriots should serve as a notice to the Dolphins as well. The Patriots are not going to quietly sit at the bottom of the division and let the rest of the AFC East run away with it.
The win keeps the Patriots sniffing around and for the Bills, it's the second week in a row that their game came down to the final play. They should have lost last weekend to the Giants.
Miami will host the Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium and the Pats would love nothing more than to give the Dolphins a loss and make the division tighter. Miami needs to take care of business tonight and then keep the Patriots down next week.