Mike McDaniel confirms offer made to Odell Beckham, Jr. but why?
By Brian Miller
The drama surrounding the Dolphins' interest in Odell Beckham, Jr. has taken another turn as the team has made an offer.
Mike McDaniel is at the owners' meeting this week and spoke with the media. He was asked about OBJ and said that the team has made an offer to the well-traveled once-elite wide receiver.
Clearly, it isn't an offer that OBJ was hoping for or we would be discussing him accepting the offer instead of the Dolphins having one on the table. There was a rumor last week that OBJ was looking for a one-year $11 million deal at minimum. That is a bit much for a WR on the last leg of his NFL career but still views himself as elite.
I would argue that OBJ isn't a lock for the Hall of Fame. Although it should be noted that the Hall of Fame is watered down with some players that shouldn't be there or a few that were not first-ballot members...yes, I'm still looking at you, Michael Irvin.
The fact that OBJ hasn't accepted the deal isn't a surprise. The Dolphins are in no rush to get him under contract but OBJ needs to realize that the Dolphins could very well draft a WR in round one and then he won't have the same interest from Miami.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported on "X" last week that the Dolphins are "not in a hurry" and can wait for OBJ to accept their asking price.
I'm not sure what the Dolphins are hoping they can get by signing him and hopefully with this rich of a draft class at the position, if the Dolphins do sign him, hopefully they don't pass on a prospect.