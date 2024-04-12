"Mike McDaniel cries a lot and that makes the players want to play harder" says one veteran
By Brian Miller
There may not be crying in baseball but in the NFL, at least one coach isn't afraid to show his softer side. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is that guy.
Speaking with Rich Eisen, veteran offensive tackle Terron Armstead spoke about his coach and why the players love the guy so much. One of those reasons, McDaniel isn't afraid to get emotional.
McDaniel is a cheesy kind of guy who while quirky and nerdy is lovable and respected. Nothing about him seems to be anything but genuine. At the Tua Lua for charity party on Thursday night, not only did the Dolphins head coach show up to support his quarterback again but he stayed around long after guests started to leave and took pictures with the fans that were sticking around.
On the field, McDaniel has admitted that he needs to do better and has thought about potentially giving up play-calling duties but will at least for the immediate future retain that part of his job.
Armstead said that McDaniel not only respects his players but makes an honest effort to get to know the players outside of the locker room. Something many other coaches, according to Armstead, don't do. He also said that the first person McDaniel holds accountable is himself.
Winning is something that McDaniel knows well in his time with the Dolphins. He has yet to have a losing record but he also has not won a playoff game either. Something he needs to fix in 2024. Armstead said that McDaniel can get emotional when talking about losses to the team so the crying bit, apparently is perfectly fine in football. The players, apparently, seem to like the transparency, and they should.