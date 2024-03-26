Mike McDaniel had to answer questions about Tyreek Hill and that isn't good
Mike McDaniel expressed the fact that they have spoken to Hill and are just trying to collect all of the facts.
The Miami Dolphins have spoken to Tyreek Hill about his post-season, and off-season troubles, and it was something that they wanted to avoid, but they knew it had to be done. Since January, Hill has been in the news for all the wrong reasons and his antics have gotten the attention of McDaniel and the rest of the front office.
McDaniel expressed the same at the NFL Owners' Meetings in Orlando on Monday and said that they met with Hill and have a desire to communicate, get the facts, and get on the same sheet of music.
"“It’s of paramount importance that you have communication,” McDaniel said. “One of the things from our perspective is I think it’s very important as an organization that we’re in the avenue of finding, gathering and learning all information possible.”"- Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel
Before the playoffs, part of Hill's home in West Broward caught on fire and required that the family move out of the home. This was Excedrin Headache number one for Hill as it could not have come at a worse time as the Dolphins were in the middle of their December swoon.
Next, Hill became a defendant in a lawsuit where a social media influencer accused Hill of breaking her leg while trying to teach her son a particular drill. The allegations have been denied by Hill, through his lawyer, and the facts will ultimately come out in court.
Finally, there were reports that the Davie police department responded to a domestic violence call at Hill's home where there was an alleged dispute between Hill and his young wife, Keeta Vaccaro. Prior to that, Hill filed for divorce in Broward County, and then withdrew the filings and dismissed the case, after both sides retained counsel. Hill said it was a big misunderstanding.
The player is scheduled to be the highest-paid Dolphins team member at $31.3 million and the team is trying to restructure his deal. He also served as team captain in 2023 and led the NFL with 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns.
McDaniel wants to get to the bottom of things before the season starts so that Hill can only concentrate on family and football.
"“Our communication with him has been phenomenal,” McDaniel said. “Working through different things is part of the coach/player relationship. You don't wish unfortunate things on anyone. But our number one obligation to both player and the organization is to find out all the information possible and then work with the player. And in Tyreek’s case, we've been very transparent. He's been very candid with us and we're working with him on all the all those things.”"- Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel