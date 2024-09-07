Mike McDaniel needs to utilize this Dolphins WR more moving forward
By Brian Miller
Braxton Berrios isn't the fastest guy on the field, but he still has speed. Berrios is far more shifty than anything else. He can get separation and give the quarterback lanes to throw in. The biggest problem for Berrios is that Mike McDaniel doesn't call his number nearly enough for the Miami Dolphins.
There are 11 players on defense for the Jaguars. Two will be set up to take away Tyreek Hill, and at least three will remain on the line of scrimmage in the trenches. Add two more to the edge to rush Tua Tagovailoa, and you now have four players remaining. One will line up on Jaylen Waddle, and the others will either cover up the tight end, support the run, or cover the slot. Berrios can beat a linebacker one-on-one.
Braxton Berrios needs to see more targets for the Dolphins
The key here is Tagovailoa having time to make his progressions, something he has struggled with in the past. Part of that is due to the offensive line's struggles, and the other part is his inability to check off quickly enough or force the ball to Tyreek. Berrios gives the Dolphins an option that they can use to take advantage of softer coverages and deeper safeties trying to prevent the big play.
Berrios can excel after the catch, especially in small spaces. That is what makes him so good at punt and kick returns, but the Dolphins are not using him in a similar "small space" within the offensive scheme. As a result, they are leaving yards and opportunities on the field.
There are only so many footballs to pass around, and the Dolphins will have to feed Hill and Waddle, but Berrios is a guy who gets better the more he is involved. Up until now, he hasn't been involved nearly enough. Maybe that changes this week against the Jaguars.