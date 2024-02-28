Mike McDaniel talks Fangio departure while John Harbaugh praises Anthony Weaver
With only 15 minutes to address reporters on Tuesday, Mike McDaniel spent valuable time discussing the defensive coordinator position and how Vic Fangio and the team decided to mutually part ways.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel took time during his allocated 15 minutes at podium six on Tuesday to discuss the mutual parting of ways with former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. McDaniel termed it as healthy and exciting.
The coach did add that the parting of the ways was unforeseeable during the season and not something that he contemplated on the way home from Kansas City after the 26-7 wild card round loss to the two-time defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs.
""In regards to the defensive coordinator transition this offseason, I'd be lying if I said that I expected that during the season at all. I think Vic would feel similarly." "- Mike McDaniel, Dolphins Head Coach
McDaniel said that the two men got together when the season was over and had a hearty conversation that went in a way that McDaniel could not have anticipated and that the parting definitely was mutual.
""What is that when the season ends you remove emotion, evaluate and have very good conversation with all people that you are depending on," McDaniel said. "With Vic and I, we had extensive conversations that were very healthy. Ultimately, when push came to shove, it seemed like we both had the opportunity and that it would be best for both parties involved to mutually part.""- Mike McDaniel, Dolphins Head Coach
The coach reiterated that it definitely was not anticipated and at no point was Fangio in any danger of losing his job.
""It was a factor of great communication between him and I where we feel like we are all best served if we go in a different direction," McDaniel said. "Which is something that we had a mutual belief in and was exciting for both parties moving forward.""- Mike McDaniel, Dolphins Head Coach
Harbaugh takes time out to praise Weaver
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh took the time out of his press conference to address Anthony Weaver, the new Dolphins defensive coordinator, and called him an "absolute star",
""Anthony is just an absolute star," Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "You see him, I mean, he lights up a room. He fills up room too. Fills up a room and lights up a room, right? And then the way you reacts, treats people, the way he responds to problems, the way he coaches the guys, the way he presents, his understanding of defense generally is really good. I mean, high level but also his leadership ability, the way he manages players, he coaches and works with the people. I just think he's a great leader and he'll do a great job, whatever he does.""- John Harbaugh, Ravens Head Coach