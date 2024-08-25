Mike McDaniel wasted no time choosing backup QB with Dolphins' first roster cut
It's the Skylar Thompson show.
After an excellent performance in the Miami Dolphins' preseason finale, Thompson has won the backup quarterback job ahead of Mike White. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have released White.
It was tough to call throughout training camp, but Thompson raised his play to another level against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday night, throwing for 190 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. White struggled, averaging just 4.1 yards per pass on his nine attempts.
Barring any movement on the waiver wire next week, the Dolphins will begin the season with Tua Tagovailoa and Thompson as their top two quarterbacks.
Dolphins make the right call by releasing Mike White
Neither backup quarterback was particularly impressive this summer, but Thompson just edged it at the end. Per David Furones of the Sun Sentinel, releasing White will create $3.5 million in cap space.
Miami could search the waiver wire for other backup options, but it won't be easy to find a better fit than Thompson, who knows McDaniel's system. The only option that could make sense is free-agent Ryan Tannehill, but the Dolphins would've made that move already if they wanted to.
While Thompson performed well in the preseason finale, he still has a lot to prove.
He didn't exactly light it up in the first two preseason games, completing 16 of 34 passes for 156 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
The Dolphins can't afford to lose Tagovailoa, but it's no different than any team with a star quarterback. The Cleveland Browns might be the only team in the league that could consistently win games with their backup quarterback.
The positive? Thompson knows the system and improved late in the preseason. The Dolphins hope that continues into the regular season, should they need him.