Mike White and Skylar Thompson prove media wrong about Dolphins' system
By Brian Miller
At some point, the national narrative will need to change when it comes to the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. In the preseason opener, Skylar Thompson and Mike White combined to prove the naysayers wrong.
By now, most fans already know how bad the game was between the two backup Dolphins quarterbacks - the two are supposed to be neck and neck in a battle for the backup spot. If this competition is neck and neck, as Mike McDaniel says it is, maybe the best option is anyone else. We can debate all the options we want, but they did something together that should be enough to silence Tua's critics.
White and Thompson proved once and for all that this offensive system isn't something that any quarterback can play. Think about the Colin Cowherds of the media who take every shot they can at Tua and the Dolphins. Think about the narrative that Miami's system is one that any quarterback could run, yet White and Thompson couldn't run it vanilla-downed.
The Dolphins need a better option for their QB2 spot
Tagovailoa runs this offense without problems and no one can say that there were a lot of drops vs. the Falcons or that both QBs were simply playing with backup wide receivers who won't make the roster, they were also competing against backups that won't likely make the Falcons roster.
Sure, the offense we saw is a far cry from the precision passing and quick read offense we will see when the season starts, but if it is this plain in preseason and can't be run, how is either quarterback going to succeed if the Dolphins need them to in the fall?
Miami is banking 100 percent on Tagovailoa and that he can stay healthy all season long. They are going all-in that they don't really need a backup because, frankly, they don't have one. Miami might be better off cutting both White and Thompson, signing one to the practice squad, and going it all the way with Tua until they can't. There may not be much of a difference.
McDaniel is a good head coach, but if he loses Tagovailoa, he better become an elite head coach because he will need to rely on his running game to find ways to win. It's understandable that this is only a preseason game, one that Miami won. You wouldn't know it by the vitriol being thrown at both QBs. This is a time to work out the kinks, but outside of the Dolphins, I'm not sure anyone has said, "Oh they will be fine."
One thing is for certain, or at the very least should be: both of these quarterbacks will not be taking up a final 53-man roster spot, and unless they both step up their game in the next two weeks, neither should have a spot at all.