Monday Night Football best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Titans vs. Dolphins
Breaking down the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for the Miami Dolphins-Tennessee Titans matchup.
By Peter Dewey
The Miami Dolphins are heavily favored in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans, and they could be in line for a big offensive performance on Monday Night Football.
The Titans are just 17th in the NFL in yards per play allowed this season, and the Dolphins have been a dominant offense, especially at home. The team is scoring 32.0 points per game overall and 38.8 points per game at Hard Rock Stadium.
That means there are plenty of ways to bet on Miami in the anytime touchdown scorer market, and I have two of my favorite Dolphins selected in this game, as well as a Titan who could be a solid bet.
Let’s break down the picks for Monday Night Football:
Titans vs. Dolphins best anytime touchdown scorer picks
- De’Von Achane anytime touchdown scorer
- Tyreek Hill anytime touchdown scorer
- Derrick Henry anytime touchdown scorer
De’Von Achane anytime touchdown scorer
Miami Dolphins rookie De’Von Achane scored twice last week against Washington, taking on an expanded role when the game got out of hand.
So, why bet on him this week?
Well, with a 13.5-point spread, the Dolphins may find themselves in blowout territory rather early in this game.
Achane has dominated when he’s played an expanded role, scoring nine times in the four weeks he’s been fully healthy. He’s a must-bet on Monday.
Tyreek Hill anytime touchdown scorer
Tyreek Hill has scored in all but two games this season, and he’s coming off a five-catch game where he found the end zone twice.
You’re going to have to lay some juice with this prop, but there may not be a single player in the NFL who finds the end zone as consistently as Hill (maybe Christian McCaffrey) this season.
Tyreek also has eight games with double-digit targets, so we know the volume will be there for him to make plays.
Derrick Henry anytime touchdown scorer
Derrick Henry has turned back the clock a little bit as of late, scoring four times in the last two weeks.
He has just seven total scores on the season, but the Titans may want to keep the ball on the ground in Week 14 to keep the lethal Miami offense off of the field.
For what it’s worth, the Dolphins have allowed 11 rushing scores in 12 games in 2023.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.