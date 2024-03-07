More depth arrives for the Miami Dolphins defensive tackle unit
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins continue to add to their defensive front this time adding two-year veteran Daviyon Nixon to the roster.
Nixon has spent his career with the Carolina Panthers after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In his two seasons, he has appeared in a total of 14 games. He has been credited with a 1/2 sack and 15 combined tackles.
The Panthers waived Nixon in December off the practice squad. He was picked up by the Seahawks a week later and then released a week after that.
Nixon becomes the 2nd defensive tackle signed by the Dolphins in the last week joining Isaiah Mack.
Both players are expected to provide depth for the Dolphins roster but neither are considered starters. The Dolphins still have not been able to re-sign Christian Wilkins who is about to hit free agency next week. The Dolphins have not made a decision on Raekwon Davis who will also be a free agent barring an extension.
The Dolphins are still over the salary cap by as much as $22 million after the addition of veteran tight end Jonnu Smith who was signed earlier on Thursday.
Miami has to get to the salary cap by 4:00 pm Eastern time next Tuesday. Miami is expected to restructure several contracts but more cuts could be coming. Miami has already released Jerome Baker, Keion Crossen, and Xavien Howard.
Despite previous reports that said Terron Armstead would be back for another season, there is speculation that he could still retire.