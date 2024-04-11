Mr. Irrelevant and the Dolphins history of wrapping up an NFL Draft with the last pick
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins do not have the last pick in the NFL Draft this year but things can change during the draft. How many times have they drafted Mr. Irrelevant?
Over the course of the last two seasons, no one can stop talking about the last pick in the draft, Brock Purdy. In two seasons he led the team to a Super Bowl and replaced the team's future franchise QB. It is hard to believe he was taken at pick 262.
Most teams don't find that kind of success from a 7th round draft pick, let alone the very last pick in the entire draft. The Dolphins are no different.
The Dolphins have made two selections that wrapped an NFL Draft. In 1974 and 1975, the Dolphins held the last pick in the draft. Back then, the draft was 17 rounds, imagine being that irrelevant.
Ken Dickerson was a defensive back who was inducted into the Tuskegee University Hall of Fame. In 1975, Dickerson, due to becoming disabled, had to retire from football.
Charlie Wade, taken in 1974, made the Dolphins roster and played three seasons in the NFL but he couldn't make the Dolphins roster. Following his release, Wade joined the Bears, then played for the Packers, and Chiefs. While with Chicago, he posted 683 yards receiving on 39 receptions but it was the last season he would post a reception and would only play in seven more games, per ProFootballReference.com.