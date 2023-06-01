Myles Gaskin faces tough road to make the Miami Dolphins 2023 roster
By Brian Miller
Myles Gaskin had a disappointing season in 2022 and his 2023 could see more of the same if he makes the roster. This year, he may not get that chance.
Myles Gaskin - Running back - Entering his 5th NFL season
- History
Myles Gaskin was drafted in the 7th round of the 2019 draft by the Miami Dolphins. He earned a starting role in 2020 starting 7 games of the 10 he was in. In 2021 he started 10 of 17 games but the Dolphins needed to get more out of the running back unit and with Brian Flores gone, the offensive approach changed.
In his four previous seasons, he has started 17 of 38 games. He has 7 rushing TDs and 6 receviing scores to go with his 361 rushes for 1,355 yards.
- Last season
Gaskin had to be disappointed with the 2022 season that found him inactive for all but four games last year and those came later in the season. He only rushed 10 times for 26 yards. Entering the 2023 off-season, Gaskin wasn't expected to re-sign with the Dolphins but agreed to a one-year deal.
- Salary situation
$975K salary cap hit on a non-guaranteed contract.
- 2023 Preview
Gaskin is clearly going to enter the 2023 season as the odd player out of the RB unit. The addition of De'Von Achane makes it harder for Gaskin to find footing in a tight unit that also includes two rostered Fullbacks entering training camp.
Looking at the Dolphins roster, the best chance for Gaskin might just be a trade for Dalvin Cook or another top RB. Gaskin could see the Dolphins move one of the other running backs, or two in a trade and that could open a spot but that, at this point, is reach for straws.
If Gaskin is to make the roster, his competition is Salvon Ahmed for what could be one final roster spot.