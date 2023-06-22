NBA Draft tonight: Which Miami Dolphins players would the Miami Heat draft?
By Luke Allen
In other sports news, the NBA Draft is tonight -- two short months after the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the National Football League conducted their 2023 draft. All this talk about the NBA Draft got me thinking... which Miami Dolphins players would make the best NBA players?
The NFL is a league in which many of the active players were once multi-sport athletes. We all know Jimmy Graham played college basketball, as we were reminded every time the tight end was on television. Other guys like Antonio Gates, Tony Gonzalez, Vincent Jackson, and Julius Peppers were all notable college basketball players at one point.
So which current Miami Dolphins would the Miami Heat draft?
1. Tight End Durham Smythe
Most NFL players that were standout basketball players were tight ends. That is because tight ends are usually tall, athletic and strong -- a perfect blend for a big-man basketball player. Smythe is 6'6, 246 lbs, and coming out of college in 2018, the tight end registered a 31-inch vertical jump, which would surely translate onto the hardwood.
Smythe could come in as a forward, utilizing his size, length and strength to play a game similar to Charles Barkley. We'd have to see if Smythe has a jumper, though.
2. Tackle Ryan Hayes
A three-sport athlete in high school, playing football, basketball, and baseball, rookie offensive tackle Ryan Hayes can apparently do it all. At 6'7, it's no surprise the Michigan product found himself on a basketball court. In fact, Hayes was the 64th-ranked basketball prospect in Michigan after his senior season. But as we know, Hayes chose football and was chosen in the 7th round in April's NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins.
Like Durham Smythe, Hayes would likely play forward -- as he played power forward in high school -- due to his size and athleticism. The Miami Heat could use a backup four...
3. Cornerback Trill Williams
Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams was recently medically cleared to return after suffering a torn ACL, and perhaps he might submit his name to tonight's NBA Draft. The 6'1 defensive back hails from Archbishop Stepinac High School in New York, where he was named The Journal News Player of the Year, as he played defensive back, running back and receiver his senior year. Trill Williams also lettered in basketball at the school.
At only 6'1, Williams would be an undersized guard -- but would bring scrappiness, athleticism, speed, and probably a jump shot to the floor. He's almost the same exact size of All-Star Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.
4. Linebacker Bradley Chubb
Does anyone remember Robert "Tractor" Traylor? The 6'8, 280 lb unit of a power forward was drafted sixth overall out of the University of Michigan in 1994. He didn't exactly pan out in the NBA, but another player of similar size by the name of Zion Williamson has since emerged.
Bradley Chubb, standing at 6'7 and 330 lbs, could be the next "tractor" for the Miami Heat. Uber athletic for his size, Chubb recorded a 36-inch vertical jump at the combine, while impressing with 24 reps of the 225-pound bench press. I sincerely doubt Chubb has much jump shot in him, but the big man could dominate the paint against smaller defenders.
5. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Now, Jalen Ramsey may not make a lot of sense on this list at first, but hear me out.
Jalen Ramsey probably has no jumper, but as a defensive back who mirrors the best wide receivers in the NFL, he probably can put the clamps on in an NBA game. And just look at that dunk! Could you imagine Ramsey intercepting an intended pass, then taking it coast to coast and finishing with a reverse slam at the Kaseya Center in Miami? Perhaps the Heat would have taken down the Nuggets in the finals if they had a defender like Ramsey...