Nearly perfect Miami Dolphins opening drive ends because Connor Williams isn't a center
The Miami Dolphins opening drive ended with a deflating fumble on the Chargers two yard line thanks to a guard who plays center.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins 2023 season got off to a bad start, then a great start, and then a horrible finish all on the first drive of the game.
Miami lost the coin flip and took the opening kick. Starting at the 25 yard line, the Dolphins fumbled the snap between Tua Tagovailoa and Connor Williams. Luckily for the Dolphins, the Chargers were off side and Miami gained 5 yards on the penalty.
Tua hit Tyreek Hill on 2nd and 5 for a first down and then hit Jaylen Waddle for a big game. The Dolphins would drive down the field and get to the two yard line on an Erik Ezukanma end around setting up a 2nd and goal from the 2 yard line.
Then, Willams, who has struggled with his snaps through training camp and preseason, couldn't get the ball into Tua's hands and the Chargers took over ending what could have been a huge game opening drive.
This has been too big of a problem and while we won't say this will determine the outcome of the game, it is a problem that we are still seeing these issues from last year. Another Chris Grier signing and then moving players around. Williams is a good tackle but an average center who can have bad moments, like this drive.
The Chargers took over at the two-yard line and converted third downs into first downs on the legs of Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler. The Chargers drove the field to take the lead and score the first points of the game with a touchdown run by Austin Ekeler.
The drive by Los Angeles was way too easy and the Dolphins defense did not look stout.