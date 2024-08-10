New clip of Tanner Conner injury has Dolphins fans quite concerned
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are having a big competition at tight end this year, and one of the players in the mix is Tanner Conner. In the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons, though, the injury bug may have bitten him once again.
Conner was playing quite well before catching a pass and rolling up on the ground after contact. He stayed on the field for a few moments before walking off under his own power, but a clip with a new angle shows his frustration as he throws his mouthguard. This tells us that something definitely didn't feel right for him:
Tanner Conner can't afford an injury with the Dolphins right now
Clearly, Conner wasn't thrilled with whatever happened, and he didn't go back into the game. Conner finished the night with three receptions for 70 yards on four targets, but it was his last one that had fans, and maybe Conner worried. In the video, Conner grabbed at his midsection after getting an elbow to the gut. It could be nothing more than his frustration with leaving the game, but it could also be potentially a rib issue.
Conner has a lot of potential, but he is on the bubble with Durham Smythe and Jonnu Smith, the locks to make the team. He is competing against Jody Fortson and Julian Hill. Hill didn't play vs. Atlanta, and Fortson recorded only one catch on his lone target.
Over the last two seasons, Conner has dealt with his share of injuries. Last year, he appeared in only three games. He was on the PUP list to start the 2023 training camp, which cost him camp and competition time. The Dolphins ended up carrying only two TEs into the season, and Conner was added to the practice squad.
The 26-year-old tight end hopes that this is his year, but for now, it will be a wait-and-see situation, as the team will examine him more thoroughly. We can only hope he's going to be just fine and his Week 1 status won't be in question.