New Dolphins QB has priceless reaction to playing with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill
By Brian Miller
If there is one thing new Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley knows, it's that he is playing with a joystick in Miami. Huntley sees a Madden game in front of him; in some respects, he isn't wrong at all with that mindset.
Huntley met with the media as the newest member in the quarterbacks room and he was all smiles when he started talking about his nickname "Snoop," as well chatting about the new super-duo wide receivers he gets to work with:
Tyler Huntley is fired up to play with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill
He isn't lying about Hill and Waddle. The two will be the best WR duo that he has played with since joining the NFL. They will give him deep options and speed that he hasn't had in the past. The task for Huntley will be to get on the same page and learn their speed from a quarterback's perspective. There will be times when they will not be on the same page and the timing will be off, but that won't matter until they are all playing on the field together.
"Snoop" will be the backup, at least for this weekend against the Seahawks and it will depend on how Thompson plays as to what happens a week later when the Dolphins host the Titans. For now, it's the 'Thompson Show' until he proves he can't be the starter.
Tua Tagovailoa will miss the next four games, not four weeks, as he was placed on Injured Reserve. The Dolphins signed Huntley off the Ravens practice squad. Baltimore added him after the Browns released him following training camp.
The Dolphins have a much more mobile QB with Huntley than they do with Thompson or Tua. Tim Boyle, who was added shortly after final cuts were made, will remain on the team's practice squad, serving as the emergency third quarterback.
Huntley went to the Pro Bowl two years ago, but it was not based as much on performance as it was QBs who couldn't or wouldn't attend. Indeed, 2022 was the final year of those rules where alternates were named, and now, there are no more Pro Bowl alternates. In his "Pro Bowl" season, Huntley played in six games and started four.
For now, Huntley is the backup, but fans will not be patient with Thompson and if he fails, falters, or can't generate consistency on the offense, fans will boo him with passion. Huntley will try to learn the system quickly, and he's surely fired up about playing with Waddle and Hill.