New Dolphins TE calls Miami the 'most explosive' team he's ever been on
By Brian Miller
Tight end Jonnu Smith has been around some good football teams with good talent, but he wants you to "honestly" know, this Miami Dolphins team is the best he has been on. Fans surely have to love seeing that.
Smith spoke with the media after the final practice session of the offseason, and he didn't mince his words when he said this is the most explosive team he's been on. Smith has played for some talented rosters, but in Miami, he is on the fastest team in the NFL, and he knows it. He also knows that this is June, and nothing is won this time of year:
TE Jonnu Smith is living a dream playing for the Miami Dolphins
Smith also said in the video above that it is not just the offensive side of the ball. Last season, the defense was one of the top ones in the league last year. Overall, the team looked great, but injuries decimated the starting lineup in the final stretch of games and into the playoffs.
Miami has a lot of work to do, and while Mike McDaniel canceled the final practice session of the offseason to give his team the opportunity to start their vacations early, he has to be ready to go when the end of July rolls around and training camp starts.
The Dolphins will face a tougher AFC East in 2024, provided Aaron Rodgers stays healthy. The Jets won seven games in 2023 without their top quarterback. The Bills are expected to regress a bit after losing players on both sides of the ball due to cap problems. It should be a three-team race down the stretch.
Smith will enter his eighth NFL season and first with the Dolphins. He previously spent four seasons starting his career with the Titans, then two years with the Patriots, and last season he spent with the Falcons. His best season, statistically, came in 2020 when he scored eight times and posted 448 yards receiving.
That led to a free-agent contract with the Patriots, but his production was nearly cut in half, and he only posted one touchdown. He found a rhythm again in 2023, posting three scores and receiving 582 yards. Now, we'll see how McDaniel uses Smith in his offense.