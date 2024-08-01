New Dolphins WR Willie Snead owes Tua Tagovailoa an apology for since-deleted post
By Brian Miller
Willie Snead is now a new member of the Miami Dolphins wide receivers room, but he may need to make a stop by the quarterbacks room and apologize to Tua Tagovailoa. Why does he need to do this, you ask?
Back in January, Snead took to social media in a since-deleted post that, well, never truly is deleted. Snead didn't hold back in going after the Dolphins quarterback, attacking his toughness. Yeah, this isn't great:
Willie Snead blasting Tua Tagovailoa last season is a rough look
Snead made the post a while ago, but fans have been quick to take notice of the comment and have made sure that it resurfaced. The Dolphins are hoping that Snead will make an impact on the field and not in the locker room. On the upside, Tagovailoa has quite thick skin with the media, fans, and even his former coaches' vitriol toward him over the years.
The Dolphins worked out several players recently, and Snead was able to find a spot. Now, he has to try to make the roster, and it won't be easy. The Dolphins have a good mix of veteran talent and developmental youth. Snead has nine seasons in the NFL, but his contributions over those seasons have been negligible. Surely not enough to warrant a comment about a quarterback he has never seen play up close as a teammate.
Granted the post was deleted, but it still isn't a great look and fans are still wondering why the Dolphins needed Snead. Clearly, price was a reason, as he will not cost the much at all. The question is will he make the roster at all?
As for Tagovailoa, it's probably not a big deal to him - he has heard a lot worse, but Snead still owes his new signal-caller an apology. That much we do know.