New Mock Draft kills the Odell Beckham Jr. rumors with the Dolphins landing a Round 1 WR
By Brian Miller
Odell Beckham, Jr. has an offer on the table from the Miami Dolphins and he may want to consider taking it if the 2024 NFL Draft falls another way.
The Miami Dolphins are in the market for more wide receivers and the NFL Draft is one place they very well may turn to. If that happens, the contract offer for Beckham, Jr. may not remain on that table.
Sports writer Ari Meirov, has posted his latest mock draft ahead of this week's draft and Miami may indeed make WR a priority in round one.
With the 21st overall pick, Meirov has the Dolphins taking Texas WR, Xavier Worthy. Worthy would immediately become the number 3 WR in Miami's offense making Beckham an afterthought. In fact, drafting a WR in round two would pretty much eliminate the need for OBJ at all.
In his draft, Meirov has Brian Thomas going to the Jaguars and Worthy's teammate Adonai Mitchell going to the Bills at 28. It would make for an interesting head-to-head between the Dolphins and Bills with the two new youngsters.
There are rumors that the Bills may be looking to make a trade with the 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk. If that trade goes through, the Bills would be over the salary cap and that could be a hang up according to the rumor mill that is churning. What it does signal is the Bills' desire to get WR help, something they desperately need after trading Stefon Diggs.
Miami is in a good place entering the draft. They have needs at WR, safety, offensive line, defensive tackle, and defensive end. This gives them flexibility to address the best possible player on their board.