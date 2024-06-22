New rankings for Dolphins stars disrespects more than just Tua Tagovailoa
Pro Football Focus hammered the individual position players on the Miami Dolphins earlier this week as they came out with their position rankings ahead of the new season. The Dolphins were shown no respect and Tua Tagovailoa was at the top of the list in that department.
Tagovailoa was ranked as the No. 14 quarterback in the league. You cannot tell me that there are 13 better quarterbacks in the NFL than Tagovailoa. From my perspective, at worst, he is in the Top 5. There is no other quarterback in the league that can throw the deep ball better than Tagovailoa and he has proven that time and time again.
The Dolphins will look to prove their haters wrong in 2024
Tagovailoa is listed in the section called "The Melting Pot of Starters" and is in the same grouping as Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence, Brock Purdy and Jared Goff. Considering that one of those guys went to a Super Bowl, one played in an NFC Championship Game and lost, this is not a bad group, but why they are ranked so low is beyond me. Tagovailoa is in the same group as Geno Smith. Smith has been with more teams that he would care to admit and has not been lighting it up in Seattle.
Miami's running backs, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, who attained so much success last season, are ranked No. 13 and No. 18, respectively. PFF must have forgotten that Mostert was tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns and eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing. Achane rushed for over 800 yards as a rookie - he was injured for part of the season and was a backup to Mostert.
Oh, by the way, the Dolphins were also ranked by PFF as having the second best running back room in the league. How does that happen with two featured backs that are individually ranked so low, by the same organization?
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, despite signing a huge contract extension this offseason, was ranked as the 23rd best receiver in the league. Waddle has surpassed 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons in the league and has proven to be a quality compliment to Tyreek Hill.
Can you come up with 22 wide receivers that are better than Waddle? According to PFF's ranking, Waddle is in the bottom third of the leagues starting No. 2 receivers. That is just incomprehensible. At least Hill was shown a modicum of love as he was ranked as the No. 2 receiver in the league.