NFL: 49ers could trade Trey Lance after mega trade with the Miami Dolphins two years ago
Two years ago the Miami Dolphins made a big trade with the San Francisco 49ers that allowed the Red and Gold to move down to the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 49ers took Trey Lance. Miami selected Jaylen Waddle after another trade. Now, the 49ers may be moving on.
According to reports, the 49ers are fielding calls for their once assumed franchise quarterback and apparently multiple teams have called. The reports indicate that the 49ers are not making calls, but instead just fielding them.
The mega trade to move up for Lance hasn't gone well for the 49ers. Lance didn't start his first season and last year was carted off the field injured and missing the rest of the season. Then, 7th round selection Brock Purdy started and took the 49ers deep into the playoffs. Now teams realize that Purdy is likely the future of the franchise.
The problem for San Francisco is that there is no confirmed timeframe for a Purdy return after he had surgery on his throwing arm after the season. Purdy is the future but he isn't the "right-now" due to the injury.
So where does this leave the 49ers? Well, it could bring us back to the AFC East in a weird sort of way.
The New York Jets still have not struck a deal for Aaron Rodgers and there has been rumors that the 49ers could be interested in bringing the local Californian home. Rodgers only has one or maybe two seasons left in the tank and that is a perfect situation for the 49ers and Brock Purdy.
A move to trade Lance would bring in more draft capital to appease the Packers and if that happens, the Jets would be left out to dry...unless they are the ones that make the move for Lance which would be irony in and of itself.
With the draft eight days away, there is going to be a lot of chatter, rumors, speculation, and everything in between as we lead up to the first pick being called out and then again as each of those teams come on the clock.
Meanwhile, Jets fans are still waiting to find out when and if Rodgers will join them. The Titans are now rumored to be interested as well. In Miami, the Dolphins are sitting pretty with Tua Tagovailoa and thanks to the 49ers love for Trey Lance, Jaylen Waddle as well.