NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has the Dolphins picking a disruptive DT in final mock draft
By Brian Miller
The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off later Thursday night, and NFL.com/NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah posted his final mock draft of 2024. The Dolphins are going big.
At pick 21, the Miami Dolphins are going to stay put and select Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton, defensive tackle, Illinois.
Newton is a disruptive defensive tackle who would step into the starting role next to Zach Sieler and fill the gap left by Christian Wilkins. The question is whether the Dolphins view this position as a need or if Newton would simply be the best player available.
Why Johnny Newton would make the right choice for the Miami Dolphins in the 2024 NFL Draft.
- - Christian Wilkins' departure left a hole along the defensive line
- - Zach Seiler is the only player on the defensive front with a lot of starting experience
- - Newton was a dominant and physical interior lineman who translates well on paper to the NFL
- -Newton would make the Dolphins defensive front dominant
- - Newton can get to the quarterback and create problems for offensive linemen.
Why Johnny Newton is the wrong pick for the Miami Dolphins in the 2024 NFL Draft.
- The Dolphins added 8 defensive tackles to their roster in free agency
- Anthony Weaver comes from a system in Baltimore that uses a rotation of DTs
- The Dolphins have bigger holes on the roster that need to be filled before addressing DT
- Drafting an EDGE player on defense makes far more sense if the draft fall that way
- The Dolphins could wait until round two and add a DT that isn't a big drop off in talent