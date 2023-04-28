NFL draft full first-round grades: Who came out on top?
The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books -- and the hype did not disappoint. We saw trades, surprises, draft slides, and a few teams came out of the draft as clear winners -- and clear losers.
Let's take a look at each and every pick and grade them by value, team-fit, and how I think they'll fare in the NFL:
1. Carolina Panthers: QB Bryce Young
Grade: A
The Panthers went with the clear and obvious pick in Alabama's Bryce Young. They traded up to get him and did not mess up the pick. Carolina has their franchise quarterback for many years to come and they're building a nice roster to surround him, but they can put the cherry on top of this offseason by drafting a pass-catcher for the rookie quarterback.
2. Houston Texans: QB CJ Stroud
Grade: A+
The Texans were rumored to have soured on CJ Stroud and were looking to trade their pick -- or select a different quarterback. It was an excellent choice by Demeco Ryans and company not to overthink this one and grab the best quarterback available in CJ Stroud, who I believe has all the tools to carve out a nice NFL career.
3. Houston Texans (via Arizona): EDGE Will Anderson
Grade: B+
I love Will Anderson and think he will be a perennial Pro-Bowler, but the Texans gave up two firsts, a second and a third to move up nine spots to draft him. I give this one a 'B+' based solely on the fact they gave up a lot of their future to draft an edge rusher. Anderson could end up being a franchise-altering player, but this Texans team needs all the first-round talent they can get, so giving up that much capital to move up here is fairly risky.
4. Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson
Grade: B-
The Colts stay put at 4 and take their franchise quarterback in Florida's Anthony Richardson. Richardson, the exciting, athletic dual-threat phenom, is not considered to be a day-one-ready prospect and will likely red-shirt his first couple years in Indianapolis after only starting 13 total games in college. He's a really promising prospect, but you're not entirely sure what you're getting with someone with so little playing experience. The Colts are waging their future on the 20-year old developmental prospect, but I think he'll have a nice NFL career.
5. Seattle Seahawks: CB Devon Witherspoon
Grade: A+
A lot of folks, including myself, pegged Jalen Carter to Seattle here. The Seahawks instead went with the best player available, Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who is a heat-seeking missile and lockdown corner who only allowed one (1) yard in press coverage last season for the Illini. Pete Carroll likely fell in love with the prospect, who caught more interceptions than touchdowns allowed, and will pair Witherspoon with 2022 rookie phenom Tariq Woolen in the Seattle secondary.
6. Arizona Cardinals (via DET): OT Paris Johnson Jr.
Grade: A
After trading back from the third overall spot, the Cardinals trade back up to the sixth pick and take who they would've taken at number three, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., the consensus number one tackle prospect. They got their guy and got some additional draft capital by trading back, making this a big win for Arizona. Kyler Murray, who makes a gross amount of money, gets his protection and the Cardinals get an 'A' for this one.
7. Las Vegas Raiders: EDGE Tyree Wilson
Grade: A-
The Raiders go with the best player available in edge rusher Tyree Wilson, who slid back a few spots from where he was projected to be drafted. Vegas can now pair Wilson with Maxx Crosby and create a fearsome pass-rush unit. The Raiders did have more pressing needs, but I will never fault going with the best player available in the first round.
8. Atlanta Falcons: RB Bijan Robinson
Grade: C
This is one of those instances in which I love the player, but I don't love the pick. The Atlanta Falcons need help in the secondary, on the defensive line, the offensive line, and at wide receiver. They have holes everywhere. Drafting a running back with the eighth pick seems a little irresponsible, even if Robinson is one of the best running back prospects in the last decade. Atlanta's 2022 rookie running back Tyler Allgeier had a really nice season last year and I don't necessarily see the need to draft a running back this early. Robinson will be very good, though.
9. Philadelphia Eagles (via CHI): DT Jalen Carter
Grade: A+++
How the Eagles won the NFC and ended up drafting the number one player on a lot of big boards is astonishing to me. They can't keep getting away with this! Philly gets a blue-chip, generational defensive lineman and the rich get richer. The Eagles win big here.
10. Chicago Bears (via PHI): OT Darnell Wright
Grade: A-
Darnell Wright being the selection over Peter Skoronski surprised some people, but it was the right move for Chicago. Skoronski is more of a stone pillar at the tackle position, whereas Wright can move on his feet -- which fits Justin Fields' offensive scheme far better. Darnell Wright got the best of number two pick Will Anderson in their matchup in 2022 and displayed consistent violence and dominance at the line of scrimmage. This is exactly the type of player you'd want if you were the Bears.
11. Tennessee Titans: OT Peter Skoronski
Grade: B+
Tennessee plays it safe and selects the best player available, tackle Peter Skoronski, who the Bears passed on a pick earlier. I like the player and his fit in Tennessee, but I would've loved to see the Titans go out and get an offensive playmaker, akin to Dalton Kincaid or Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Nonetheless, the Titans got a great tackle.
12. Detroit Lions (via AZ): RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Grade: D+
I'm not entirely sure what the thought process behind this pick was. Gibbs, who would have likely been available for their next pick at 18, is a great running back. But the value here, especially with a crowded running back room already, is confusing to me. Perhaps Detroit can get the most out of him as a slot receiver and situational running back, but this one was a head-scratcher to me, especially with cornerback Christian Gonzalez and all the wide receivers still available.
13. Green Bay Packers: EDGE Lukas Van Ness
Grade: C+
The Packers must be allergic to drafting wide receivers in the first round. With all the receivers still on the board, Green Bay passes on all of them for the 22nd straight year (I'm serious, look it up). Van Ness is a fine prospect, but Green Bay could have done a lot better here. Perhaps he was the best available on their board, which is fine with me.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (via NE): OT Broderick Jones
Grade: A
The Steelers leapfrogged both the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders to snag the best available offensive tackle in Broderick Jones, out of Georgia. I like the aggressiveness to go up and get your guy, even if Jones is still a bit raw. He's got all the tools and traits to be a staple at either tackle spot for years to come.
15. New York Jets: EDGE Will McDonald IV
Grade: D-
I would've liked to see the Jets take the Seattle route and draft Christian Gonzalez to pair with their 2022 rookie sensation cornerback Sauce Gardner here. They instead go with edge rusher Will McDonald IV, who was projected to be a second-round pick due to his inconsistency on tape and his thin frame. With Myles Murphy on the board, the Jets could have easily drafted the more polished prospect if they really wanted an edge rusher.
16. Washington Commanders: CB Emmanuel Forbes
Grade: C-
The Commanders also pass on Christian Gonzalez, who was projected to be a top-ten selection, in favor of Mississippi State's Emmanuel Forbes. Forbes was a maniac in terms of creating turnovers in college, but concerns a lot of teams weighing in at only 166 lbs. I like the player a lot, but I think he would've been suited better as a second-round pick. I still think the Commanders get a good cornerback in Forbes as long as he is able to bulk up.
17. New England Patriots (via PIT): CB Christian Gonzalez
Grade: A+
The consensus number two cornerback in the entire draft slides all the way to the Patriots' lap at number 17. Belichick gets a lockdown, sticky, man-coverage cornerback, who should be dominant on the New England secondary for many years to come. The Patriots get one of the best prospects in the draft at an insane value.
18. Detroit Lions: LB Jack Campbell
Grade: F-
Again, what are the Lions doing? Detroit reaches for a third-round linebacker, who doesn't do much more than defend the run. A running back and a run-stuffing linebacker would be a haul in 1970, but not 50 years later. Perhaps Campbell ends up being a dominant off-ball linebacker, but nothing on his tape suggests he will be that. If they loved the prospect, they could've waited until the second -- or third -- round to draft him. This was an egregious miss for Detroit.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Calijah Kancey
Grade: A-
The only reason this pick isn't an 'A' is because the Buccaneers, for whatever reason, list him as an out-of-position edge rusher. Ignoring that bizarre move for a minute, Calijah Kancey is one of the best prospects in this draft class. I do see the similarities between Kancey and Aaron Donald, and while I think they play different games, Kancey has all the traits to become a similar player to Donald, especially playing next to Vita Vea in Tampa.
20. Seattle Seahawks: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Grade: A
The Seahawks bolster their receiving room with the top wide receiver in the draft in Jaxon Smith-Njigba from Ohio State. After adding the top cornerback in the draft earlier, Seattle adds the best receiver in the draft at number 20. This is a nice change of pace for Pete Carroll and the Seahawks, who don't tend to take the flashy players in the first round (see: LJ Collier, Jordyn Brooks, Rashaad Penny, etc.). Seattle may just have the best receiving corps in the NFL with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and now Smith-Njigba.
21. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Quentin Johnston
Grade: C+
After Smith-Njigba goes off the board, the Chargers settle for Quentin Johnston, the big receiver out of TCU. This pick just feels like they panicked and grabbed another receiver after Seattle drafted their target a pick earlier. Johnston is a solid receiver, but does not really fit what the Chargers need at the position. They essentially have the same, but better, player in Mike Williams and would've probably been better suited to take a deep threat.
22. Baltimore Ravens: WR Zay Flowers
Grade: A
The Ravens are doing very good things right now. After signing free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr., they locked up their MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson just a few hours before the draft. Then, they drafted the best receiver available in Zay Flowers, the speedy deep threat out of Boston College. Flowers has insane feet and is an explosive home run threat that Lamar will absolutely love throwing to. Watch out for this Ravens offense.
23. Minnesota Vikings: WR Jordan Addison
Grade: C-
Like the Chargers, I think the Vikings had their hearts set on selecting a wide receiver. Unfortunately for them, the receivers just started flying off the board with three straight receivers going right before them. I like Jordan Addison, but I don't know if he provides the best value for the Vikings at the 23rd pick. He is clearly the bottom of the barrel in terms of potential first-round receivers and the Vikings could've gone defense with this pick.
24. New York Giants (via JAX): CB Deonte Banks
Grade: A
The Giants came into this thing looking for a cornerback and came out of it with a great one. Even if they had to trade up a few spots to go get him, this kid will be worth it. Wink Martindale will love Banks, who displayed his skills in man defense at Maryland. This is a really great pick for the Giants, who get their guy.
25. Buffalo Bills (via JAX): TE Dalton Kincaid
Grade: B+
Kincaid is the best tight end in this class, well ahead of Notre Dame's Michael Mayer. The lengthy tight end will likely serve as a split-end receiver for the Bills, which is what they need. Dawson Knox will maintain his role as a traditional tight end in a three-point stance, but Kincaid gives Buffalo a massive new target for Josh Allen with big-play potential. Buffalo moved up a few spots to leapfrog Dallas for Kincaid.
26. Dallas Cowboys: DT Mazi Smith
Grade: B
The Cowboys made an excellent choice in passing on Michael Mayer (who ESPN really wanted Dallas to take) and picking Mazi Smith. Smith, a freak of an athlete, projects to play at the nose position on the Cowboys' defensive line. He's shockingly athletic for his monstrous frame and will eat up blocks, allowing others to break through the line of scrimmage.
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (via BUF): OT Anton Harrison
Grade: A
After trading back twice, the Jaguars finally make their pick in Anton Harrison, the tackle from Oklahoma. I really think Jacksonville got this one right, especially after the news of Cam Robinson's looming suspension yesterday. Harrison will step in and fill whatever tackle spot they need him at to protect Trevor Lawrence.
28. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Myles Murphy
Grade: A-
This is incredibly good value for the Cincinnati Bengals. Drafting one of the most athletically-gifted pass rushers in the class at 28 is super impressive for Cincinnati, who did a nice job of avoiding the tight end prospects. Murphy may not provide an instant impact, but the sky is the limit for the Clemson product who has time to develop his game in Cincinnati.
29. New Orleans Saints: DT Bryan Bresee
Grade: C-
Bryan Bresee is a fine defensive tackle, but I think this was a bit of a reach for New Orleans, who had the option of drafting the likes of Nolan Smith, Brian Branch or Joey Porter Jr. -- all players who would fill a position of need for the Saints. I think Bresee will carve out a niche on the New Orleans defense, but they left a lot of talent on the board here.
30. Philadelphia Eagles: OLB Nolan Smith
Grade: A
We may as well call them the Philadelphia Bulldogs, as the Eagles add yet another Georgia defensive lineman to their arsenal. Smith, although coming off a pectoral injury, should not have lasted this long, falling right into the Eagles' lap after they selected Georgia's Jalen Carter earlier in the round. Smith now joins Carter, Jordan Davis, and Nakobe Dean as the Eagles attempt to be re-assembling the 2021 Georgia defense, which was historically great.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Grade: B+
The reigning, defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs made the hometown prospect, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, their first selection in front of their home crowd in Kansas City. It's a solid pick for a team looking to replace edge rusher Frank Clark. Anudike-Uzomah plays a game similar to Clark, and the Chiefs likely won't skip a beat heading into 2023, looking to go back-to-back.
Winners:
The Philadelphia Eagles were the clear front-runners in the first round after drafting two blue-chip defensive linemen from Georgia. Seattle is another winner after drafting both the top cornerback and the top wide receiver in the entire draft in the same night. The Texans had a nice draft, acquiring two of the best prospects in the class, including their franchise quarterback.
Losers:
The Detroit Lions are last night's biggest loser after reaching on both of their first-round picks for players they didn't even need. It was a disappointing night for Detroit, who was slated to make a big splash. The New York Jets also whiffed on their first-round pick, taking an undersized edge rusher over some elite talent that was still on the board.