NFL Draft: The top 10 offensive tackle prospects are some of the best in recent years
By Gaston Rubio
The 2024 NFL Draft is deep at the offensive line position. The draft has the potential to have 10 offensive linemen selected in the first round.
The following list will consist of players who predominantly play offensive tackle. Whether they play right tackle or left tackle is of no consequence to this list.
Let's confuse a top-10 ranking with playing ability. All ten of these prospects would bring major upside to any offensive line, especially Miami.
Lets get right into it with our top 10 offensive takcle prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft.
#10 Tyler Guyton Oklahoma
Tyler Guyton stands 6'8" and 322 pounds, making him the tallest tackle prospect in this draft.
Guyton's length and size make him an intriguing prospect right away. His run-blocking and overall offensive grade place him at number 10 on this list.
Guyton shows promise in pass protection, moving people against their will, and establishing a good anchor. Guyton did not allow a sack in 2023 and only allowed 2 sacks over a four-year career at Oklahoma.
In 2023 Guyton allowed 3 QB hits, 9 hurries, and 12 pressures. Along with being flagged for 5 penalties, 2023 was Guyton's worst statistical season.