NFL Draft: The top 10 offensive tackle prospects are some of the best in recent years
By Gaston Rubio
#7 Jordan Morgan Arizona
Arizona left tackle, Jordan Morgan is my number 7 offensive tackle prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. Morgan was a 2022 All Pac-12 Second Team selection and a First Team Selection in 2023.
Morgan displays great strength at left tackle while keeping his hands in a good position. PFF ranked Jordan Morgan as the 6th best pass-blocking offensive tackle in 2023.
Jordan Morgan is 6’5” and weighs 311 pounds; like Graham Barton, he too is built like an NFL guard. In 2023, Morgan allowed 2 sacks, 1 QB hit, 11 hurries, and 14 pressures.
Of the Top 10 tackles on this list, Jordan Morgan is one of the better run-blocking tackles. Of the tackles on this list, only Joe Alt, Taliese Fuaga, and J.C. Latham are ranked higher.
Similar to Graham Barton, if Miami drafted Jordan Morgan he could start at left guard and slide into the left tackle position once Terron Armstead retires. Morgan could also be a rotational player, knowing that Armstead will most likely not play a full season.
#6 Troy Fautanu Washington
Troy Fautanu is one of my favorite players in the 2024 NFL Draft. His measurables make for a great guard at the NFL level. Truth be told, I would not play him at the tackle position if I drafted him for Miami.
Troy Fautanu is 6’4” and 317 pounds and as stated earlier, would be an ideal guard for the Miami Dolphins. However, Fautanu is listed as a tackle, for that reason he is number 6 on my list.
Troy has a great first step off the ball and good power for an undersized tackle. Fautanu was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and was the Morris Trophy winner for 2023.
Troy Fautanu was flagged for 6 penalties in 993 offensive snaps. Having allowed only 3 sacks in 4 seasons, Fautanu would be a great addition to any offensive line.
Many teams are going to wish Troy was taller, but his versatility and athleticism should make him a top 20 draft pick.