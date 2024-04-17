NFL Draft: The top 10 offensive tackle prospects are some of the best in recent years
By Gaston Rubio
#5 Amarius Mims University of Georgia
The number five ranked tackle on this list is none other than Amarius Mims from the University of Georgia. Amarius Mims is another mountain of a man, standing 6’8” and weighing 340 pounds, making him the heaviest of the Top 10 prospects.
Mims is an intriguing right tackle prospect, having played in high-stakes games throughout his time with the Bulldogs.
Injury is of concern for teams looking to draft Mims on day one. However, his athleticism and upside are sure to make him a first-round pick. Of the 10 players on this list, only Joe Alt and Taliese Fuaga ran faster 40’s at the combine.
As we wind down the list, the separation in talent is minimal. An argument can be made for any of these players to be number one.
#4 J.C. Latham Alabama
Nonetheless, the list must go on. At number 4 is J.C. Latham from the University of Alabama. In 3 years at Alabama Latham only allowed 2 sacks, 6 hits, and 22 hurries.
The 6’6”, 315-pound right tackle from Alabama is an imposing figure who moves people against their will. After moving to right tackle in 2022 Latham played every offensive snap possible.
Like Amarius Mims, Latham has big-game experience against elite competition. His switch from defensive end to right tackle has helped him dominate at the position since 2022.