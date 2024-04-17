NFL Draft: The top 10 offensive tackle prospects are some of the best in recent years
By Gaston Rubio
#3 Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State
Coming in at number three is Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu. This 6’6” 319-pound mountain of a man is a people mover.
Quarterbacks at Penn State were kept clean under Fashanu’s watch as he did not surrender a single sack during his college career. Fashanu allowed just one QB hit and 16 hurries in 3 years with the Nittany Lions.
Fashanu’s tape is impressive, in other years he would probably be the first tackle taken off the board or even a top 5 pick. Fashanu is a prototypical tackle at the NFL level who will develop into an elite-level offensive tackle.
#2 Joe Alt Notre Dame
Joe Alt is my number 2 tackle prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. There isn’t anything Alt doesn’t excel at.
Alt is bigger, faster, and stronger than most if not all of his competition. His movement and power make you say wow when you see him play. Joe Alt is 6’9” 321 pounds of pure awesome.
Next Gen Stats had Alt scoring as the number 1 tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft. In 3 years at Notre Dame Alt allowed 4 sacks, 3 of which came in 2021.
Alt’s discipline is unmatched, having been penalized 4 times in 2,214 offensive snaps over the course of 3 years. Joe Alt will probably be the best-left tackle of this draft class and will most likely go in the top 10 to a team looking to protect their quarterback’s blind side.