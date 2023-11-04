NFL FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: Get $150 Bonus if Dolphins Win vs. Chiefs in Week 9!
Win an extra $150 for backing your Dolphins at FanDuel Sportsbook
By Joe Summers
Think the Dolphins beat the Chiefs in Tyreek Hill's first game against his former team? If so, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special $150 bonus with your name on it!
New users who bet $5 or more on Miami to win the game will receive an extra $150 in bonus bets if the Dolphins win!
Here's how to claim this offer and score a BIG payday this weekend:
NFL FanDuel Promo Code
If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 and then bet $5 or more on the Dolphins' moneyline odds vs. the Chiefs, you'll get $150 in bonus bets if Miami pulls off the victory!
Follow these steps to get your odds boost:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on the Dolphins to beat the Chiefs
That's it! If Miami wins, you'll get those winnings PLUS $150 in bonus bets.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the boost, though your first wager only has to be $5.
You also must be a new FanDuel user in a state with legal sports betting to qualify. Sign up for FanDuel now and get a terrific $150 bonus to back your 'Phins!
How to Bet on the NFL at FanDuel Sportsbook Today
FanDuel offers a variety of ways to bet on the game, though you have to make sure you bet on the Dolphins' moneyline with that first $5 wager to get this bonus.
A $5 bet on Miami would typically only profit $5.10. Thanks to this promo, you'll get an extra $150 on top of that!
You'll also love FanDuel's exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools, user-friendly interface and rewards program that'll keep your bonuses flowing the rest of the season.
Sign up for FanDuel now and see why it's one of the most trusted and popular sportsbooks in America!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.