NFL gives teams 3rd alternate helmet option but Miami Dolphins fans just want one
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins' helmets have always been white. They have never tinkered with a full-color version. Will they in the coming years?
If you go to the Dolphins team shop at Hard Rock Stadium, you will find mini replica helmets and one of those helmets is a metallic aqua. It's a nice-looking helmet but nothing that anyone would want to see in a game.
Social media continues to drop more options for a Dolphins alternate helmet. Some are orange, some are blue, and others are black. What Miami Dolphins fans want, most of them anyway, is to get the traditional, original logo back on the uniforms.
Fans have been coming up with alternate helmet concepts for years. This one, while definitely not part of the "maybe someday" list surely elicited quite a few chuckles. Notice the seaweed.
The chances of Miami donning an alternate color for the helmet is slim. While Miami has strayed away from the traditional look under Stephen Ross after seeing the first huge change under Jimmy Johnson, dropping the all-white helmet makes little sense.
A black helmet under the lights in Miami would be pretty awesome if we are being honest but it isn't necessary and again, most fans would rather a sell-out crowd at Hard Rock Stadium be treated to the throwback uniforms instead. There is simply a better atmosphere when those are on the players and even the players have said so in the past as well.
If you are hoping for an alternate helmet, consider this. Teams were allowed to use a 2nd alternate helmet color the last two seasons and the Dolphins did not make any changes. It would be surprising if they did now that they have a third option.