NFL insider has promising take on Tua Tagovailoa’s Dolphins contract extension
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa's contract negotiations are still progressing, but so far, there isn't much known about what Miami wants vs. what the QB is asking for. What we do know is that training camp is going to start soon, and nothing is imminent.
A new update from Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz talks about where the contract should end up, but will Chris Grier see it the same way? Schultz believes that Tagovailoa should get a baseline contract between $52 and $54 million, but as Emmanuel Ocho points out, Trevor Lawrence who has had similar statistical and season success set the bar higher when he signed a new deal that put him with Joe Burrow as the top QB. If you ask Schultz, though, he thinks a deal will indeed get done:
Dolphins fans are waiting to see if Tua Tagovailoa will land his extension or not
Tagovailoa has led the Dolphins to two consecutive postseason appearances. He missed the 2022 playoff game with a concussion, and 2023 saw the Dolphins leave after a Wild Card Round loss to the Chiefs. Grier has been playing hardball with his signal-caller so far this offseason, but this is likely going to come down to a deal in the first week or two of training camp - we hope.
It is a bit less likely that a deal will be reached before camp begins. Whether the Dolphins believe Schultz is correct in his assessment isn't the point; it is what Tagovailoa wants and believes he deserves from the front office.
Schultz's report doesn't tell us anything new, but it is a promising angle to look at if there is a base salary Miami could potentially hit. Regardless, it will take Tagovailoa coming down and the Dolphins going up for a deal to get done. It's something Schultz believes will go down, but now we must wait on Grier to work some magic.