NFL Mock Draft: 2 Early QBs, a surprise at number 1, and the Dolphins finally address a problem
By Gaston Rubio
The 2024 NFL Draft is starting to heat up and in this latest full first-round mock, quarterbacks stir the top of day one.
The 2024 NFL draft is fast approaching. Currently, Miami only has 6 draft picks to their name. Unfortunately, the bulk of Miami’s picks are in rounds 5 through 7.
For this Mock Draft, I made zero trades. Every team made a pick based on team needs. Without further ado, here is my 2024 First Round Mock Draft for the NFL.
1. Chicago Bears, Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State
For months rumors have been circling around what the Chicago Bears will do with Justin Fields. Until I see Fields in a different uniform, I operated this draft under the guise that he will be a Chicago Bear in 2024.
With the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft the Chicago Bears select Marvin Harrison Jr, Wide Receiver, Ohio State University.
Harrison is the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff winner, an honor bestowed upon the nation’s top receiver. Harrison also finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting.
Harrison is a day 1 starter and gives Justin Fields a top weapon to help improve an otherwise anemic offense.
2. Washington Commanders, Caleb Williams, QB USC
With Marvin Harrison Jr off the board, a new head coach, and so many needs on their roster the Washington Commanders select Caleb Williams, quarterback from USC with the second pick in the draft.
The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner comes into the draft as the number one prospect. Washington can’t pass up this chance at a franchise quarterback and take Williams here to start off the Dan Quinn era.
3. New England Patriots, Drake Maye, QB North Carolina
The third pick in the NFL draft sees the New England Patriots on the board. New England welcomes the Jerod Mayo era after parting ways with Bill Belichick.
Jerod Mayo will look to hitch his wagon to a quarterback of his own choosing. In doing so the New England Patriots will select Drake Maye, Quarterback, North Carolina University. Like Williams, Maye is a dual threat quarterback who can make all the throws.
Maye improved every year at North Carolina under coach Mack Brown. Maye threw for 7900 yards and 62 touchdowns over his last two seasons in North Carolina. Selecting him 3rd will bring in a new Patriot era.
4. Arizona Cardinals, Malik Nabers, Wide Receiver LSU
The Arizona Cardinals have two picks in the first round of the 2024 Draft. With the fourth pick in the draft, Arizona gets Kyler Murray some much-needed help by selecting Malik Nabers, Wide Receiver, LSU.
Nabers finished his 2023 season with 89 receptions, 1569 yards, and 14 touchdowns. Nabers is a top 5 wide receiver in this year’s draft. If not for Marvin Harrison Jr, the argument could be made for Nabers being the top wide receiver in the draft.
5. Los Angeles Chargers, Brock Bowers, TE Georgia
The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves drafting 5th after a disappointing 2023 football season. The Chargers had the 32nd best tight end in the NFL last season, not exactly a beacon of success.
With Brock Bowers on the board at number 5 it would be very hard for the Chargers to pass up this generational tight end. Bowers turned heads at Georgia, finishing his career with 175 receptions for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns. Bowers won the John Mackey Award in back-to-back seasons at Georgia.
Selecting him 5th would create a great outlet for Justin Herbert. Couple this with new head coach John Harbaugh and Justin Herbert for MVP could start in May.
6. New York Giants, Cooper De Jean, CB Iowa
The New York Giants finished the season ranked 15th in coverage and 26th in tackling. With the Giants tied long-term to Daniel Jones it makes sense for them to go defense first.
Cooper De Jean was the best-rated tackler on Iowa's defense. Cooper held opposing wideouts to 9.7 yards per reception and only allowed completions 45% of the time.
The three-year starter out of Iowa will make an immediate impact on special teams and on defense. Showing the ability to help stop the run as well makes for an all-around corner, something the Giants could use in 2024.
7. Tennessee Titans, Joe Alt, T Notre Dame
Brian Callahan is the fourth new head coach selecting in the top 10 of the draft. Brian comes from Cincinnati after being their offensive coordinator for the past 5 years.
Hiring an offensive coach who subsequently hired his legendary dad, Bill Callahan, as his offensive line coach makes this an easy pick for Tennessee. At number 7 Tennessee selects Joe Alt from Notre Dame.
Alt won the starting job at left tackle as a freshman in 2021. Alt never relinquished his duties during the next 3 years. Joe stands in at 6-foot 7-inches and 322 pounds. Alt finished his career having allowed only 4 sacks and was an All-American for the 2023 season.
8. Atlanta Falcons, Rome Odunze, WR Washington
In 2023 the Atlanta Falcons had Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and a bunch of No Names. Selecting Rome Odunze with the 8th pick in the draft will help keep defenses honest against the run.
Atlanta does have a need at quarterback if they aren’t sold on Desmond Ridder. Nevertheless, Atlanta can’t pass up on a top 5 wide receiver prospect.
Odunze finished his junior year with 87 receptions for 1,553 yards and 13 touchdowns. Odunze gives Ridder a big target who plays physically and is NFL-ready.